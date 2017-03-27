Get your daily fix of coffee, tea and water

What do coffee, tea and plain drinking water have in common? They are the most enjoyed beverages in Thailand and around the world. And while everyone needs plenty of water every day, not everyone needs coffee or tea—unless you want to optimize your health. Elements in coffee and tea may help prevent a variety of health problems ranging from cancer and diabetes to Parkinson’s and heart disease.
Coffee and green tea might help prevent breast and prostate cancers, while virtually any tea may protect you against cancer that affects the ovaries and stomach, thanks to their antioxidants (including polyphenols).
Similarly, tea and coffee are linked to a lower chance of getting type 2 diabetes. Antioxidants in coffee help keep your blood sugar lower and more stable, the main challenge of diabetes, while those in tea may help your body process sugar in your blood.
Both beverages also may help against Parkinson’s disease, which attacks the nerve cells in your brain and makes movement difficult. Some studies suggest that caffeine can ease early symptoms of Parkinson’s, while others show that drinking coffee and tea might help protect your brain from it in the first place.
Alzheimer’s disease, like Parkinson’s, attacks your brain’s nerve cells (neurons); it can cause memory loss and changes in thought patterns and behavior. Coffee’s antioxidants may help protect neurons, and green tea’s antioxidants may help prevent the clusters of proteins believed to cause the disorder.
Meanwhile, although doctors once thought people with heart problems should cut down on caffeine, it now seems that coffee and tea may protect you from heart disease. In one study, people who drank three to five cups of coffee a day were less likely to have a buildup of calcium in the vessels that take blood to your heart muscle, thus lowering your chance of heart disease.
The same may be true for strokes, which happen when blood is cut off from a certain area of your brain. A cup of coffee or tea each day might lower your chances of having a stroke because coffee can ease inflammation and help control your blood sugar levels. And drinking black tea is linked to lower blood pressure, which can make you less likely to have a stroke.
Worried about liver disease? Have a cuppa joe—or three. That’s about the number that may lower your odds of having chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Coffee has more than 100 different chemical compounds in it, and scientists are trying to figure out what they do and how they might work together to help your liver.
Finally, there is something called gallstones, which are tiny pieces of hardened cholesterol and other substances that form in your gallbladder. That small, pear-shaped organ near your belly helps with digestion. Left untreated, gallstones can cause serious pain and health problems. Coffee to the rescue. The brew can lower your chances of getting gallstones because it helps move fluid through your gallbladder and makes the cholesterol less likely to crystallize into gallstones.
Sure, there are other good reasons to drink coffee and tea—such as the pure enjoyment of the beverages and the social benefits of getting together with friends. Not to be overlooked is the fact that low-calorie beverages like coffee and tea make it easier to lose weight instead of drinking sugary ones, and they can provide a satisfying pick-me-up.
Just hold off on adding sugar and cream, and don’t overdo your intake of caffeine; it can make you anxious, make it hard to sleep, and make you less able to hold onto calcium, which can lead to bone fractures.