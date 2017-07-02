LifeStyles Fitness Center at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, located on Wong Amat Beach in North Pattaya, is a five-star property and the first truly themed hotel in Thailand with its Lost World-inspired design. The 19-storey hotel features 555 rooms and suites, all facing the ocean, and is centered upon a lush water park that includes pools, waterfalls and a lazy river. The hotel is one of the few in Pattaya that has direct access to its own beach. Beside these things, the resort also offers a wide choice of fitness activities and exercise equipments at its fitness center, LifeStyles. LifeStyles Fitness Center aims to bring you into the world of exercise and level up your physical activity.
The resort management team led by General Manager Andre Brulhart, Hotel Manager Wuthisak Pichayagan and Leisure Manager Surachet Pichitchollaphan gave a walkthrough of the facilities available for hotel guests during their stay and health club members at the revamped fitness center. LifeStyles boasts of a new flooring to maintain a good level of hygiene and safety in the premises as well as an addition of modern exercise equipments to keep up with the fitness trend. Throughout the week LifeStyles offers a variety of fitness activities conducted by trained instructors, including aerobics, Zumba, power pump, fitball, TRX and cardio core among others. During the 4F4 (Fit-Fun-Friend-Family) Happiness activity organized by the resort Juraiwan “Maple” Pongmanas held a Zumba dance class while Narawich “Khao-pod” Chandaeng demonstrated a TRX suspension training at the 300-sqm yoga and aerobic studio. Specialized fitness trainers are also on hand to assist you with your fitness goals and guide you on your continuous progress.
After workout, there is a changing room, a shower room, a steam room and a Jacuzzi. Fruits and drinks are on offer to replenish the body with nutrients and stay hydrated. Light snacks are also available at the resort’s Vistas or have a breakfast, midday soup or afternoon tea at Zulu Family Club.
Fitness membership benefits include free use of the water park and discounts at the resort’s SPA Cenvaree and food and beverage outlets.
For more information, call in today on 038 301 234 ext 4369 and avail of a free class or workout trial.