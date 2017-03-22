by Rory Coughlan
Muay Thai involves different techniques. It is a fighting art of contrition where strikes are exchanged by opposing practitioners. Almost all techniques used in Muay Thai involve the entire body movement, where the hip rotates with every kick, punch, elbow and block. One of such techniques which Muay Thai fighters try to master is clinching. Muay Thai clinching is described as grappling of the hands around the neck of the opponent during an offensive or defensive combat. This particular technique is used as an effective method to subdue the opponent or control the aggressiveness of the other fighter.
The clinch technique is different from other martial art forms such as judo as it permits utilizing the knee techniques, punching, kicking and delivering elbows. Enabling the use of various attacking methods provide the boxer with the advantage of striking using the Muay Thai clinch.
Muay Thai fighters are not separated when they clinch. Aside from using the knee and elbow techniques when they clinch stand-up grappling is also used.
The Muay Thai fighter holds the opponent through the head, body, or neck. The fighter then presses his forearm on the collarbone of the opponent. The typical clinching technique in Muay Thai involves the moving of the head downward before releasing a throw. This can cause the opponent to lose balance by throwing them to the left or right.
Three reasons why clinching techniques require the fingers not to be intertwined.
1. With the fighters wearing gloves when fighting in the ring, intertwining the fingers is no longer possible.
2. The front clinch involves pressing the head of the opponent downwards. This becomes easier if the hands are locked behind the back of the head instead of behind the neck. The arms should be putting as much pressure on the neck as possible.
3. A fighter may incur an injury to one or more fingers if they are intertwined and it becomes more difficult to release the grip in order to quickly elbow the opponent’s head.
Variants of the clinch technique:
• Arm Clinch. This technique requires one or both hands to control the inside of the defender’s arms and where the second hand, if free, is in the front clinch position. The fighter will be able to control the opponent so he can apply a knee strike or throw.
• Side Clinch. This technique requires one arm passing around the front of the defender with the attacker’s shoulder pressed into the defender’s arm pit and the other arm passing round the back which allows the attacker to apply knee strikes to the defender’s back or to throw the defender.
• Low Clinch. This technique requires both controlling arms to pass under the defender’s arms, which is generally used by the shorter of two opponents.
• Swan Neck. This technique requires one hand around the rear of the neck used to briefly clinch an opponent before applying a strike.