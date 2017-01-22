Muay Thai Kicks

by Rory Coughlan
Muay Thai kick techniques are one of the most important techniques in the art due to their effectiveness and power. The official word for kicks in Thai is “Tae”. There are many variations of kick techniques depending on the application in each part of Thailand.
1. Tae Tad (Side Kick or Round Kick)
Tae Tad are commonly used in Muay Thai as they are very easy to control and maintaining balance after the kick to defend the opponent’s return strike. Tae Tad is executed by swinging the leg to attack the target; your hip should also turn in the same direction of the swing. Pivoting on the foot of the support leg. The kicking leg should be straightened. One should move forward to kick with the guard up securely and across the chin. Do not drop the guard you might suffer from the counterpunch. Whilst the other arm, straight out mirroring the kicking leg.
2. Tae Chiang (Diagonal Kick)
The main target of the diagonal kick is to strike the lower ribcage. The leg should swing diagonally upwards to strike the target. To attain maximum efficiency, the kick should make an angle of 45 degrees against the floor. You should kick by letting the shin hit the target. Incline the body in the direction to that of the kick. Repeating the same guard with the arms. Pivoting on the foot of the supporting leg. Turn the hip.
3. Tae Kod (Hook Kick or Down Round Kick)
Hook kicks are also commonly used due to its full of power. When you kick, your hip and body will fully rotate in the same direction of the swing, this increases the power of the kick. The hook kick can be used to attack the opponent when he is ducking down or in the lower position. A major disadvantage of the hook kick is if you miss the target, you may totally lose balance and give a chance to the opponent to strike back.
4. Tae Pub Nok (Kick to the outside of the knee joint)
Tae Pub Nok is the kick that kicks to the outside of the knee joints. The boxer must sway his body a little away from the opponent then move right up to the opponent with this kick as a greeting. Repeat the pivot of the foot and guard. Turn the hip.
5. Tae Pub Nai (Kick to the inside of the knee joint)
Tae Pub Nai is the kick that kicks to the inside of the knee joints by stepping closer to the opponent by swinging the kick to the inside upwards. When the foot hits the target the opponent’s leg will be moved sideways, thus making them lose balance. Foot pivot and guard the same. Turn the hip.