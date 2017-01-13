Muay Thai Oath

by Rory Coughlan
The Yok Khru, each Ajarn (master) can have different styles of Yok Khru. The ceremony, where the student presents an offering to their master. The offering can consist of incense sticks and candles. Money and other objects can also be presented, depending on the requirements of the master. When the students have gathered all the required materials to offer, they proceed to their master. The master then accepts the offering and initiate the students the basic movement of Wai Khru, namely, Thep Panom position and the movement of Prom Si Na (Four-faced Promma), and then progressing to Yang Sam Khum (Three-step Movement). The master demonstrates all these traditional and graceful movements for the benefit of his students who will then be required to imitate him. Some masters might begin teaching the students immediately, kicking, punching, to practice tricks, making full use of feet, knees and elbows as well as footwork. Some might make their students engage in sparring with partners until they became fluent. When fluency is attained, the ceremony of Wai Khru or Yok Khru begins. Often masters prefer to have a number of well-trained students before they initiate the Wai Khru ceremony.
The oath ceremony is a kin to an oath of a gentleman, the oath given to the master by the student that honesty is far more worthy than one’s life. Any boxer who thinks to contravene this oath might offend face with ruin without fail in the future.
The master shall teach and the boxer shall give the oath that
I will ensure that I am clean, strong and behave with honesty and integrity.
I will not bully those weaker than myself.
I will undertake good deeds to the benefit of others and be loyal to the nation.
I will avoid causing trouble of any kind.
We will be united and help one another whenever possible.
There is an old saying that “Anyone who has not behaved in accordance with the oath shall be doomed”.