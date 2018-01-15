New Year, New You

Healthier Happy You
New Year’s resolutions are a bit like babies: They’re fun to make but extremely difficult to maintain.
Each January, roughly one in three people resolve to better themselves in some way. A much smaller percentage of people actually make good on those resolutions. While about 75% of people stick to their goals for at least a week, less than half (46%) are still on target six months later, studies have previously found.
It’s hard to keep up the enthusiasm months after you’ve swept up the confetti, but it’s not impossible. This year, pick one of the following worthy resolutions, and stick with it.
Losing Weight
The fact that this is perennially among the most popular resolutions suggests just how difficult it is to commit to. But you can succeed if you don’t expect overnight success. If you want results yesterday, when desperation mode will kicks in. Be mindful of the valley of quick cures.
Also, plan for bumps in the road. Use a food journal to keep track of what you eat and have a support system in place. “Around week four to six…people are known to become excuse mills. This is why it’s important to have someone there on a regular basis to get you through those rough times. Personal trainers and fitness professional are there to help, avail of them.
Stay Connected
Feel like old friends or family have fallen by the wayside? It’s good for your health to reconnect with them. Research suggests people with strong social ties live longer than those who don’t.
In fact, a lack of social bonds can damage your health as much as alcohol abuse and smoking, and even more than obesity and lack of exercise.
In a technology-fixated era, it’s never been easier to stay in touch, so rejuvenate your relationship with friends and family. Fire up social media apps and google maps and follow up with in-person visits.