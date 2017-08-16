Safe Training Zone

by Rory Coughlan
You may think that training is just for athletes. I absolutely believe that with few exceptions everyone can train to create change which leads to a good healthy life. Exercise is as different for everyone as change is different.
Whether you want to change by shedding a few pounds or you just want to feel good about yourself, then here’s a way that, if you follow it, you may end up on the wellness road to a new life.
What I’m talking about is Heart Zones Training, the best approach to all-around fitness I’ve found. This is not a one-size-fits-all concept. It works for a 50-year-old athlete , a 60-year-old with a family history of heart problems, a 70-year-old wanting to improve strength, or an 80-year-old who wants to climb to the third floor of a building without puffing. It works for a 20-year-old who wants to get fitter, a 30-year-old who has become more sedentary from too much time in front of a computer, and a 40-year-old who is preparing for a wedding ceremony and wants to be their best.
When you work out, are you doing too much or not enough? There’s a simple way to know: Your target heart rate helps you hit the bull’s eye
First Things First
Before you learn how to calculate and monitor your target training heart rate, you have to know your resting heart rate. Your resting heart rate is the number of times your heart beats per minute while it’s at rest. You can check it in the morning after you’ve had a good night’s sleep and before you get out of bed.
According to the National Institute of Health, the average resting heart rate:
• for children 10 years and older, and adults (including seniors) is 60-100 beats per minute
• for well-trained athletes is 40-60 beats per minute.
Hittin’ the Target
Now you’re ready to determine your target training heart rate. As you exercise, periodically:
• take your pulse on the inside of your wrist, on the thumb side.
• use the tips of your first two fingers (not your thumb) to press lightly over the blood vessels on your wrist.
• count your pulse for 10 seconds and multiply by 6 to find your beats per minute. You want to stay between 50 percent to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate. This range is your target heart rate.
Know Your Numbers
There are target heart rates for different ages. Your maximum heart rate is about 220 minus your age.