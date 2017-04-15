Samba Soccer brings Brazilian youth development to Pattaya

Brazilian football academy now in Pattaya
Samba Soccer has opened a Brazilian football academy in Pattaya for boys and girls from ages 7 to 18. The academy is based at Star Soccer on South Pattaya Road. Training takes place at 4:30 pm on weekdays and at 10 am on Sundays and costs 4,000 baht per month with a minimum of eight hours per week.
Lionel Izaaks, director of Samba Soccer, has been involved in coaching young footballers for 22 years having been involved in opening the first football academy in Durban, South Africa. Lionel has produced 23 junior international players and sent boys to Manchester City, Southampton and Reading for trials as well as sent boys on scholarships to USA to play football.
Samba Soccer is an international company with over 500,000 children having been involved in Ireland, South Africa, Swaziland and now Thailand. The academy aims to produce footballers in Pattaya to go on and play professional football here in Thailand or if good enough to send overseas for trials.
Samba Soccer is also doing multi-activity camps for children ages 4 to 7 on Sunday mornings at 10 am for 2,000 baht per month.
All trainings will be headed up by a Brazilian coach and the director of Samba Soccer himself, Lionel. Anyone who is interested can call Lionel on 064 792 9701.
Samba Soccer Brazilian Football Academy – Thailand
Tel: 064 792 9701
Email: [email protected]
www.sambasoccer.eu