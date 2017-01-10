Spa Time at AVANI Pattaya Resort Feels Refreshingly Different

Contemporary, pure and relaxed, AVANISPA is a place to leave life’s complications behind and enjoy the beauty of simplicity. Minimalistic style is designed to stimulate the senses. Spa facilities blend function with aesthetic appeal with five double treatment rooms and two pool pavilions where natural elements and the refreshing outdoors combine effortlessly with holistic body massages and skin treatments.
A straightforward, flexible and individual approach reflects AVANI’s passion for the details that matter. Instead of booking a specific treatment, guests reserve a slot of time. The spa journey begins with a consultation to identify problematic body zones. A treatment is then chosen from one of these four results-driven options; Boost, Balance, Calm and Purify.
Then it’s time to relax while an AVANISPA therapist customises a treatment just for you, from the ideal aroma, music and lighting, to the refreshments and pre- or post-treatment rituals. Spa guests get to tune out the world while enjoying treatments that combine AVANISPA’s expert touch with leading spa products.
A revitalising Boost is the perfect tonic for low energy, a weak body and tired mind. Following a pre-treatment body tapping ritual, specialist therapies recharge, rejuvenate and stimulate. For instance the Refresh Smoothie body scrub of botanical extracts is loaded with antioxidants. Massages give an Energy Rush with Thai techniques, and make a Deep Impact by working into sports muscles. A reviving ritual to reawaken is followed by a zesty cup of orange and ginger tea.
Creating Balance does a world of good if a person’s emotions bounce from high to low or they feel out of synch. To get back into a natural flow, Balance therapies ground the body, mind and mood. Treatments include a Fresh Factor body scrub infused with ruby crystals and organic flowers, and an Herbal Harmony body massage using a heated herbal compress to warm and relax muscles, followed by a soothing massage with a harmonising essential oil blend. To reawaken, gentle stretching techniques reground the body.
Overworked, overwhelmed and stressed out can make it difficult to relax and get a good night’s sleep. Calm experiences melt muscle tension, settle nerves and quiet busy thoughts. Yoga breathing before the spa treatment eases guests into peace and stillness. Calming therapies include the Gentle Rhythms massage using soothing aromatic oil and flowing techniques to de-stress. For a serene glow, the Feeling Smooth body scrub combines jade crystal, organic jasmine and aloe vera to rehydrate and comfort sensitive skin. A post-treatment brew of warm herbal tea offers a relaxing ending.
Environmental toxins, a poor diet and indulgent lifestyle all take their toll. With specialist techniques and products to detox the body and deep cleanse skin, the search for purity comes with a touch of heavenly pampering. Purify treatments kick-start the body’s natural cleansing and detox process. A Radiant Reflection removes impurities and dead skin in a body polish of Thai herbs, charcoal, algae extract and sapphire. The Detox & Redefine massage stimulates the lymphatic and circulatory systems to flush away toxins. A post-treatment ritual of facial acupressure and drainage adds extra pampering and a detoxifying tea refreshes.
Making spa time totally unique, hand-picked Signature treatments offer the best of the best – such as the AVANI Signature Touch oil massage which focuses on the shoulders, upper arms and upper body sides to release muscle tightness, improve flexibility and recharge energy. Signature facials create natural youthfulness, deep purity and intense hydration. For quick treats and salon services, Tasters include express facial and massage therapies, plus manicure and pedicures.
Feel renewed at AVANISPA.
AVANISPA
AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa
218/2-4 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya
Tel: 038 412 120
Email: [email protected]