by Rory Coughlan
The wai is a traditional Thai greeting with the palms together as a sign of respect. Khru is the Thai form of the Sanskrit word guru meaning teacher. Ram is the Thai word for dancing in classical style and muay meaning boxing. The full term can be translated as “war dance saluting the teacher”. Thai speakers generally shorten it either to wai khru or ram muay. The ram muay shows respect and gratitude to the boxer’s teacher, their parents, and to their ancestors. In the days when boxers fought in front of royalty, the ram muay also pays respect to the king.
Upon entering the ring, fighters circle the ring in a counterclockwise direction and pray at each corner. They bow their head at each corner three times in salutation to Buddha, Rama, and the sangha of monks. They then commence the ram muay, the movements of which are said to be based on Hanuman. The ram muay is a personal ritual, ranging from very complex to very simple, and often contains clues about who trained the fighter and where the fighter is from. The ram muay is accompanied by music, providing a rhythm to the boxer’s movements.
The practitioner wears a Mongkhon on their head and armbands known as Pra Jiad during the ceremony, and the ram muay is accompanied by music. The Mongkhon is unique to Muay Thai and not worn in Cambodia or Burma.
Music is an integral part of Muay Thai and because of it; this art of self-defence has become an extension of one of Thailand’s dramatic arts. The musical instruments orchestrated in the background of the Wai Khru rituals and in the competitions consist of the Ta Pong or Glong-Kag (two-face drum), Toe Pee Java (Javanese flute) and the Ching (cymbals).
According to legendary chronicles and historical records of Thailand, Muay Thai competitions were customarily organized on celebratory and festive occasions. It was also used as a means of selecting men with great fighting skills to serve in important positions in the military.
One of the most important virtues of the Thai people is the showing of respect and sincere humbleness towards teachers, masters, mentors and instructors. They are considered to be a close second to their true parents. To train for Muay Thai a fighter must have a mentor; this is the tradition of the art. A fighter maybe directly taught by other fighters, but all in all, every fighter is considered to have a mentor, and it is customary that all fighters must respect their mentors.
For those whose knowledge and wisdom guide us on our journey we are forever grateful.