Thermage for younger-looking eyes

The skin around our eyes is the most sensitive part of our face and the most noticeable as we age. Reduced collagen tends to make the skin lose its elasticity; it begins to sag, and wrinkles form—making us look older. Overexposure to sunlight also contributes to the rapid aging of our skin, which is known as photoaging.
During the month of April, when Thais celebrate Songkran, many of us will be exposed to extreme heat and sunlight, which can damage collagen fibers—a protein fiber found in abundance throughout our bodies. It provides strength and cushioning to many different body parts, including skin.
Overexposure to sunlight also can damage elastin, the protein that helps skin tissue resume its original position or shape after stretching.
If you want to rejuvenate the skin around your eyes without undergoing invasive treatment, then Thermage is the ideal treatment for you. Thermage for eyes is a FDA-approved procedure for tightening and lifting skin; it reduces wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes (crow’s feet). The treatment is safe and non-surgical, using radio frequency energy to create a uniform heating effect deep into the dermis. The heat tightens and rejuvenates existing collagen. At the same time, it stimulates the production of new collagen to tighten and lift the skin around the eyes, giving you a more youthful appearance.
Thermage produces immediate results after the procedure, but the ultimate improvement may take up to six months and usually lasts 12 to 24 months.
A Thermage for eyes treatment takes about 45 minutes, depending on the size and condition of the affected area. You can apply make-up and return to your routine activities right after treatment.
