Three Tips for Beautiful Skin

Blueberries, dark chocolate and sunscreen are three things you need to keep skin beautiful, supple and smooth. Antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, dark chocolate, cantaloupe, citrus fruits and leafy greens provide the nutrition you need for skin’s elasticity.
Avoiding smoking prevents premature aging.
But the number-one way to keep skin gorgeous is to stay out of the sun and away from tanning beds. The sun’s radiation causes skin damage, including wrinkles, age spots and skin cancer. Use a sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays in an SPF of 15 or higher, and reapply often.