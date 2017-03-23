Tropical Tips for Tourists…and Expats

Whether you’re in Pattaya on a brief holiday or enjoying Paradise forever as an expat, take care to avoid damaging your skin and eyes in the tropical sun and heat.
The biggest mistake visitors and residents alike make is not applying enough sunscreen. To get the protection promised on the container, you need a healthy splash (about the size of a golf ball) for your body and a 10-baht-sized amount for your face. Reapply it every 2 hours.
And don’t ignore those areas most people neglect: the ears, neck, and hands. Don’t just get your face. Wearing sandals? Apply sunscreen or moisturizer with SPF 30 on the tops of your feet, too. Also, give yourself a little lead time: Put sunscreen on 15 minutes before going outdoors.
With so many sunscreens to choose from, it’s best to think about your skin type and what you’ll do while wearing it. If you’re going to be active, look for water-resistant SPF 30. If you’re concerned about shine or greasy residue, try an oil-free formula or one that contains micronized zinc. A spray is easiest to apply, but rub it in to make sure it’s spread evenly.
Your lips need sun protection, too, so slip on a product with SPF 30 every morning. It might also help you prevent cold sores, since the sun’s UV rays can trigger flare-ups. Save the lip shine for hot nights — glossy formulas make delicate skin more prone to sunburn.
When choosing lipstick here in Pattaya, keep in mind that you’re in the tropics. Try a cooler shade. Orange lips are a summer trend, but one shade does not fit all. Instead of falling for your first orange crush, play with a few different shades to make sure the tone works with your skin color. If bold and bright isn’t your style, try a more subtle tinted balm or lip stain.
Drink Up!
Healthy beauty comes from within, so drink plenty of water, especially while you’re in Pattaya where temperatures are high year round.
Beauty bonus: Hydrated skin looks more youthful, because the extra liquid plumps up fine lines and wrinkles.