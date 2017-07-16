by Rory Coughlan
Are you tired of using 20 different machines just to finish your total-body workout, why not try TRX suspension training. It is an all-in-one motion that combines strength and flexibility.
You do not have to use stacks of weights to build muscle. Suspension training uses your own body weight from different angles to engage more muscle groups at the same time. Something as simple as a chest press or biceps curl becomes a core-stabilization exercise.
TRX trains for reactive stability. If your core is not tight, you will lose balance on the straps. Contracting your core before you move becomes second nature. You are relying on your own ability to marry your centre of gravity with your base of support.
1. TRX Single-Leg Squat
Place your elbows under your shoulders and, with tension on TRX, centre right leg to anchor point. Place the opposite heel on the ground to assist working leg. Then, lower your hips down and back, allowing the knee of your assisting leg to bend. Keep the majority of weight in your working leg and allow the weight to transfer to your assisting leg as needed. Drive through your heels, extend your hips and stand tall. Repeat with left leg.
Common faults: Leaning too far back, bending too far forward at the waist.
2. TRX Y Fly
Extend your arms overhead in a “Y” position—palms forward, tension on TRX, offset feet. Lower your body down, keep your arms extended, and maintain a plank. Pull on the handles, drive your knuckles back, and lift your chest while keeping your eyes on the anchor point.
Common faults: Breaking at the hips, bending elbows.
3. TRX Atomic Pike
Start in plank position—place your feet in the foot cradles, your knees on floor, and your hands under your shoulders. Lower your chest to just above the ground. Keeping your ears, shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles in alignment, push back up to plank position then immediately hinge at hips. Drive your posterior up while keeping your torso straight. Keep your body tight and engaged, and lower back down to a plank position.
Common faults: Dropping chin, looking forward, bending knees.