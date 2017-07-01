Understanding Laser Hair Removal

When laser hair removal was first introduced, the procedure was limited to those with light skin and dark hair. Dark-skinned individuals could not use these lasers for hair removal because early generation lasers were unable to distinguish between skin pigment and hair follicles, which led to the burning of those with darker skin. Today this has all changed. The introduction of the laser line, the CoolGlide NdYAG Laser, has afforded excellent results for a wide range of skin and hair types. Imagine not having to deal with the frequency, expense, and pain of constantly getting rid of unwanted hair. Laser hair removal is the best thing out there for removing unwanted hair. One of the best ways to answer the question “Why use a laser?” is by illustrating why not to use other treatments.
• Tweezers, shaving, waxing, and creams usually make your unwanted hair return within a few days.
• Electrolysis is too painstaking as it treats one hair follicle at a time. Compared to electrolysis, laser hair removal typically requires fewer treatment sessions, less time per session, and minimal discomfort.
• Oral medications have also successfully treated unwanted hair. But oral medications may not be appropriate for everyone.
Laser treatment can remove hair from almost all areas of the body, including the face, upper lip, bikini line, and neck area.
How does hair growth affect laser hair removal treatments?
Every hair goes through three cycles of growth. The hair you can see is either in its active anagen growth cycle (still attached to the hair follicle) or in its inactive catagen phase (already separated from the follicle). Inactive hair will fall out on its own as it has completed its growth cycle and is already disengaged from the follicle. Beneath the surface of the skin are the dormant hair follicles that have not entered a growth cycle. The laser targets the hair you can see, meaning it will remove both the active and inactive hairs. Hair in an active growth cycle will not grow back as the laser will destroy the hair follicle beneath the skin. Inactive hair will be removed, however, it will grow back because the follicle is still intact. As the hair moves through its cycles, repeated sessions are necessary to treat the follicles when they enter the growth phase.
What to expect during the laser hair removal procedure
During the procedure, laser light will be delivered through a handheld piece attached to a laser console. Laser treatment itself may cause a slight tingling sensation. Most patients tolerate the procedure well. But because some areas of the body are more sensitive than others, topical anesthesia can be an option. The appearance of the treated area immediately after the laser session will vary from patient to patient depending on the extent of treatment and skin type. Most people return to normal activity right away.
How many sessions do I need?
The number of sessions depends on various parameters, including the area of the body treated, skin color, coarseness of hair, and gender.
Since hair grows in several phases, and laser can only affect the actively growing follicles, several sessions are needed to kill hair in all phases of growth.
In general, it is necessary to foresee between three and eight treatment sessions.
Coarse dark hair on light skin is easiest to treat. Finer hair and hair on darker skin may require more treatments. Certain areas (notably men’s and women’s faces) may require considerably more treatments to achieve desired results.
What is the interval between each session?
Usually, treatments are spaced three to 12 weeks apart to start, although the spacing depends upon each individual’s response to treatment. Instead of following an arbitrary schedule, you should wait until you have experienced shedding of the treated hairs, which should take less than a month, and see enough hair come in after the hair-free period to have another treatment. Treatment spacing also depends on the area treated as hair cycles vary based on the body part.
