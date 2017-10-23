Weight loss dieting and eating times

by Rory Coughlan
Studys shown switching from three daily meals to six did not boost calorie-burning or fat loss. In fact, researchers concluded, eating six meals a day actually made people want to eat more. And a research review reached no conclusions about whether meal frequency helps or hurts with weightloss.
Here are more tips to lose weight even faster:
• Eat a high-protein breakfast.
• Fruit juice.
• Drink water a half hour before meals.
• Choose weight loss-friendly foods.
• Eat soluble fiber.
• Drink coffee or tea.
• Eat mostly whole, unprocessed foods.
• Eat your food slowly.
It takes about three hours for your body to finish digesting a meal. If you eat every two or three hours, as many experts now advise, your body will constantly be in what nutritionists call the “fed state.” This simply means that you are always in the process of digesting food.
Foods to avoid when you’re trying to lose weight.
• French fries and potato chips. Whole potatoes are healthy and filling, but french fries and potato chips are not.
• Sugary drinks.
• White bread.
• Candy bars.
• Most fruit juices.
• Pastries, cookies and cakes.
• Some types of alcohol (especially beer)
• Ice cream.
Trying to figure out the best time to eat can be confusing, and researchers are looking to see if there are answers. One study showed that late lunch eaters (after 3 p.m.) lose less weight than early-eaters. It also found no difference in weight loss for the timing of breakfast and dinner meals. Restricting when you eat to 6 am to 7 pm can reduce overall calorie intake by 244, according to another study. This is most likely due to the fact that you eat fewer calories due to less time spent eating. A longer overnight fast can also help with increasing fat loss as your body has time to reach a state of ketosis, which indicates that the body is using fat for energy.