7 Days of Sharing at UNO MAS

Treat your taste buds to a variety of Spanish food with the 7 Day Sharing at UNO MAS on 54th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 4 pm to 1 am.
• Monday – Paella Perfection, enjoy wood-fired paella ‘Mar i muntanya’ mountain and the sea Maine lobster, wild mushrooms and black truffles creamy rice (1,800 baht ++)
• Tuesday – Iberian Presa Pork, Josper oven-grilled Iberian presa pork (400 grams) with a selection of sauces (2,100 baht ++)
• Wednesday – Gipsy Night, from 9 pm onwards, come to enjoy the live music with the gipsy guitarist ‘Keith’ at the Tapas and Raw Bar area as well as enjoy 99 baht ++ gin, beer and sangria specials
• Thursday – Txogitxu Beef, perfectly charred 1 kg of Txogitxu beef from the Basque country with a bottle of Tempranillo Campo Viejo (6,250 baht ++)
• Friday – Carabineros Night, be amazed at 1 kg of Spanish red prawns cooked at the Josper oven (6,650 baht ++)
• Saturday – Spanish Cheese Fondue, Torta del Casar sheep cheese from Extremadura, creamy delicacy (1,620 baht ++)
• Sunday – Oysters & Cava Night, a free bottle of Cava with every dozen Fine de Claire oysters ordered (1,755 baht ++)
For more information or to make reservations, call 02 100 6255 or email [email protected] or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com.