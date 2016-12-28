7 days surprised promotion at Havana Bar and Terrazzo

Havana Bar and Terrazzo, Holiday Inn Pattaya invites you to experience seven days of great promotions including:
Monday Madness – Receive a complimentary glass of local draught beer or glass of Birchgrove Estate wine for every burger order.
Terrific Tuesday – The best deal in town, enjoy fish and chips priced at 300 baht net.
Wonderful Wednesday – Receive a complimentary glass of local draught beer or glass of Birchgrove Estate wine for every main course order.
Thirsty Thursday – Ladies’ Night, receive a complimentary glass of house wine or sparkling wine. Throughout the night buy the first main course and receive 50 percent off the second order at equal or less value.
Friday Jazz and Blues Night – Enjoy your favourite music from Jowel and the Blues Machine while sipping your favourite drinks. Happy hours from 5 to 7 pm.
Silly Saturday – Enjoy your choice of ginormous cocktails with your choice of snack from the menu priced at 450 baht net.
Sweet Sunday – Buy one, get one free for any pizzas from 12 to 8 pm and enjoy your favorite drinks with happy hours from 12 to 9 pm. (Second order price must be of equal or lesser value).
Havana Bar is open Monday-Thursday 2 pm until midnight, Friday-Saturday 12 pm to 1 am, Sunday 12 pm until midnight.
Terrazzo is open Monday-Thursday 2 to 11 pm, Friday-Saturday 12 pm until midnight, Sunday 12 to 11 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 725 555.