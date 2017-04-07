A Royal Summer Dish “Khao Chae” at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel offers a traditional royal Thai dish “Khao Chae” during this Songkran Festival. Feel the taste of rice soaked in jasmine water served with flavorful side dishes such as deep-fried shrimp paste balls, sweet pepper stuffed with pork and shrimp, stir-fried sweet snakehead fish, shredded sweetened pork, salted egg, breaded shallot stuffed with fish and more.
Come and enjoy this homemade supremely memorable royal dish at Sala Thai restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel during April 12-18, 2017, available daily for lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Price is at 560 baht net. Special for early booking before April 10, 2017 get 10 percent discount!
For more information and reservations, call 02 131 1111.