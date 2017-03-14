After Work Addiction – off work o’clock at Car Bar

Enjoy after working hours at the most unique bar in Pattaya city with the brand new promotion “After Work Addiction” featuring 12 kinds of canapé including Mini BLT, Mushroom bruschetta, Blue cheese, Antipasto skewers, Pork terrine, Grilled asparagus, Salmon gravlax, Rocket salad with balsamic dressing, Camembert cheese, Tortilla crab bites, Quiche and six sticks of grissini.
Only at 490 baht net per person for four choices of canapé and complimentary one bottle of red/white wine or bubble.
Available every day from 5 to 9 pm with live entertainment at Car Bar on the Lobby floor of [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya.
For more information or reservations, contact 063 903 9754 or [email protected].