Afternoon Tea with Teddy Bear for Charity at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya invites you to spend an afternoon with a special set of afternoon treat. A variety of mouthwatering desserts comes together with a teddy bear for charity. The sales of teddy bear will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Thailand to build a house for a family in need.
Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 introduces a charity set of ‘Afternoon Tea with Teddy Bear for Charity’. An array of delights includes red velvet jam roll, blueberry cheesecake, passion fruit macaroon, caramel cashew nut banana bread, cranberry scones with clotted cream and orange marmalade, spinach and bacon puff, smoked salmon and cream cheese wrap, and wasabi crab stick salad on black bun served with your choice of coffee or tea and a cute teddy bear. A set is priced at 1,200 baht. Available every day from 1 to 6 pm.
Teddy bears in colorful raincoats are also available separately, priced at 599 baht nett. Visit the hotel’s front desk, restaurants and bars or order online via facebook.com/PattayaHilton or Line ID: @hiltonpattaya
For more information, call 038 253 000.