Alaskan king crab at Mantra Restaurant and Bar

Indulge in the rich sweetness and freshness of the Alaskan king crab this August at Mantra Restaurant and Bar, Amari Pattaya. Mantra is going to please all crab lovers by launching Alaskan king crab sushi; Stir-fried Alaskan king crab in black pepper sauce with crispy noodles and Hong Kong kale, and Alaskan king crab on ice with seafood sauce. It will be a delicious journey of discovery that you wouldn’t want to miss! The price of the Alaskan king crab promotion starts at 620 baht net.
For further details and reservations, call Benjamas at 08 9428 4185 or visit www.mantra-pattaya.com.