Angus beef tartare prepared tableside at Acqua

Pure quality Angus beef filet, hand-cut and finely chopped at your tableside is being served throughout April at Acqua in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Beef-Tartar_Acqua-Apr-2017Seasoned with classic spices, and served with fresh herb salad and wafer-thin crispy fried potatoes, this Angus beef tartare is a main course and is priced at 1,890 baht ++.

On a warm Pattaya night, Acqua is the restaurant to gather and enjoy fine cuisine and conviviality. The restaurant is open every evening from 6 to 11 pm.

For reservations, call 038 714 981.

