Angus beef tartare prepared tableside at Acqua

Pure quality Angus beef filet, hand-cut and finely chopped at your tableside is being served throughout April at Acqua in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.
Seasoned with classic spices, and served with fresh herb salad and wafer-thin crispy fried potatoes, this Angus beef tartare is a main course and is priced at 1,890 baht ++.
On a warm Pattaya night, Acqua is the restaurant to gather and enjoy fine cuisine and conviviality. The restaurant is open every evening from 6 to 11 pm.
For reservations, call 038 714 981.