Bangkok’s wine destination hotel, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers best wine prices and corkage-free!

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok announced new reduced pricing to its extensive selection of exceptional wines, as well as complimentary corkage throughout all restaurants when dining. This exciting wine focus will ensure the hotel is Bangkok’s premier wine destination.
Amazing New Wine Prices
Guests will enjoy everyday wines to premium vintages with up to 50 percent discount. Whether sampling a bottle in the afternoon or evening at [email protected], or when dining at Tables Grill, The Dining Room or Spasso, the new wine prices also cater to guests in events, meetings and all celebrations.
An example of pricing (per bottle) can be seen in notable labels, from mid-tier to premium:
- Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, Reims, France 2007 was 24,000 baht, now 14,000 baht
- Puligny-Montrachet, Domaine Leflaive, Burgundy, France 2011 was 9,000 baht, now 6,900 baht
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stonefish, Margaret River, Australia was 2,700 baht, now 1,900 baht
Corkage-Free!
In addition to wine pricing reductions, guests are welcome to bring their own bottle of wine to enjoy at Tables Grill, The Dining Room, Erawan Tea Room, The Breezeway and Spasso when dining.
Complimentary corkage offer not applicable for [email protected], and entertainment hours at Spasso (after 10 pm).
The only hotel in the city offering this benefit to its guests; make Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok your destination for all celebrations.