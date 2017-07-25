Best Arborio Risotto at Rossini and Cigar Lounge

Discover another facet of traditional Italian cuisine with the delicious and delicate risotto served with prawns, squid and scallops or with green peas, asparagus and basil pesto at Rossini and Cigar Lounge – The Godfather’s Favourite, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel. Rossini serves only the best Arborio risotto. Buon appetito!
– Risottino “Piselli and Asparagi” Al Pesto Di Basilico (450 baht ++)
– Risotto Del “Golfo” (490 baht ++)
– Risotto (Toscano) Al Porcini, Salsiccia E Tartufo Nero (590 baht ++)
For more information, contact Tel: 038 250 421 ext 2007, 2037 or email [email protected].