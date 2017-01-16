Blessed Happiness CNY Hampers at Zing Bakery

Celebrate Year of the Rooster with this delightful hamper at Zing Bakery, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, perfect for sharing with friends and family. There is a choice of three hampers – Small Lantern (small) at 2,500 baht ++, Longevity (medium) at 3,955 baht ++ and Bag of Fortune (large) at 5,955 baht ++. In the Small Lantern Hamper are the Pitars Gold Prosecco, Chinese oranges, gold tea, Centara hen, Chinese gold and chocolate. The Longevity Hamper filled with an assortment of Chivas Regal 12 years, Chinese oranges, TWG tea, Centara hen, Chinese gold, cookies and fruit jam. And the Bag of Fortune Hamper has all these items except the gold tea and chocolate.
Gather your family, bring this delicious Chinese New Year hamper back home and celebrate Year of the Rooster all together. Available from now to January 28, 2017.
To place an order, call 02 100 1234 ext 6485 or visit Zing Bakery located on the ground floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld.