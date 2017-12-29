Celebrate a Magical Festive Season at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group

We would like to invite you to experience holiday magic with us! Celebrate this year’s festive season with an array of tempting cuisine and sparkling entertainment that would make your holidays truly unforgettable.
Welcome the New Year in a sophisticated gala dinner offering a fabulous 5 course extravaganza to ring in the New Year at Caprice – A Taste of Riviera. Explore a selection of the most prestige and premium selections of dishes cooked to perfection from our talented chef along with live music and a spectacular fireworks display that you can watch from our VIP square at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel as you celebrate the biggest night of the year.
Ever dreamed of becoming a superhero? Experience an epic New Year’s Eve Superhero Adventure Celebration like no other! Dress up as your favourite superhero and bring the entire family to spend a fun unforgettable night at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel poolside. Say goodbye to 2017 and ring in 2018 in style with an amazing grand buffet, live entertainment, creative performances, interactive activities, engaging children’s corner and exciting lucky draw. Bring your sidekicks to dance the night away to the foot-stomping rhythms from our resident band and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display to end the year with a bang!
Royal Cliff’s festive season celebrations will run from 1 December 2017 until 1 January 2018. A range of activities, entertainment and recreation will be offered for both adults and children.
For more information or to book a table for any of the festivities, contact our Guest Relations at 08 250 421 ext 2037 or email: gro-main@royalcliff.com.