Celebrate a Memorable New Year at Hilton Pattaya

New Year’s Eve and Day Celebrations
Take advantage of the spectacular scenery and Pattaya Bay views, with the opportunity to bring in the New Year at this prestigious venue, Drift on level 16. A la carte comfort foods and casual dining are available for a lighter dining option. Seat is available at 3,750 baht nett per guest including full beverage package of free flow wine, beer and pouring spirits from 8 pm until late. Limited numbers of private islands are available, so book early to secure your view.
Edge introduces ‘Edge into Twenty Eighteen’ buffet with a variety of international cuisine for your New Year’s Eve celebration. Price is at 4,900 baht nett per guest for indoor seats and 5,400 baht nett per guest for outdoor seats with a panoramic view of Pattaya Bay. Beverage package is available at 3,550 baht nett per adult including free flow wine, beer, pouring spirits and sparkling wine. The buffet is available on December 31, 2017 from 6 pm to 1 am at Edge on level 14.
Exprience the next level of celebration at Horizon with 270 degree view of Pattaya bay and city. Savour a variety of premium selections cooked live, along with entertainment by DJ. Price is at 11,500 baht nett per guest. Available on December 31, 2017 from 7 pm to 1 am. Beverage package is available from 8:30 onwards and priced at 4,950 baht nett per adult. Smart casual attire is required.
Dining in Flare this New Year’s Eve is the perfect way to celebrate the start of 2018. This romantic and intimate dining option features a sumptuous five-course set dinner which has been specially prepared. Price is at 3,250 baht nett per guest (half price for children 6 to 12 years and free for children 0 to 5 years). Available at Flare on level 15 from 7 pm to11:30 pm
Edge offers a New Year brunch with healthy and vitality foods, power smoothies and cocktails that allow you to refresh your body and mind and be ready to start the New Year 2018. The buffet is priced at 1,500 baht nett per guest (half price for 6 to 12 years and free for children 0 to 5 years). Wine buffet is also available at 1,450 baht nett per adult. Enjoy the brunch with your family and friends on January 1, 2018 from 12:30 noon to 3:30 pm at Edge on level 14.
Advance reservation is required. For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000, email Bkkhp_Pattaya_Festive@hilton.com or visit pattaya.hilton.com