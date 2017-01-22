Celebrate Chinese New Year with International Chinese Buffet Dinner at Café 9

Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok invites you into an exclusive premium international Chinese buffet dinner to celebrate this coming festivity on Saturday, January 28, 2017, from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.
All-you-can-eat with a wide array of savory offerings – from seafood on ice featuring oysters, Alaskan crab legs, flower blue crab, river prawns to sushi, sashimi, salad bar and many different Western and Eastern cooked selections. Also, enjoy chef’s selected special desserts, such as strawberry soufflé cheesecake and raspberry yoghurt panna cotta, including seasonal fruit. Moreover, Chinese hot dishes, made only for the festival, such as pork belly stew with Chinese wine, steamed sea bass with chili, garlic and lime juice, and stir-fried beef tenderloin with wild mushrooms are absolutely worth to taste.
Spend the quality time of Chinese New Year at Café 9, 9th floor, Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok. The reasonable price is at 950 baht ++ per person including free-flow soft drink.
For more information, call 02 625 1234 or email [email protected].