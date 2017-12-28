Celebrate New Year at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya provides a relaxing and superb space to celebrate your festive and your end-of-year event with family and friends. We present holiday-themed dinners and a New Year celebrations. You, your loved ones and friends will feel the magic of the season this year at Dusit Thani Pattaya.
Celebrate the New Year’s Eve and be Close to the Sea
Deep Blue Sea Countdown 2018 at The Point
Sunday 31 December 2017 from 18.45-01.30 hrs.
Dance the night away and ring in 2018 at The Point. From the panoramic terrace, you will have the most phenomenal view of the Pattaya Bay. Immerse yourself into the Deep Blue Sea atmosphere and enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner offering European and Asian favorites including a Barbeque corner features rock lobster, blue swimmer crab, local river prawn, Australian wagyu beef grade7 top sirloin, New Zealand lamb chop, foie gras with fruit chutney, roasted leg of lamb, roasted turkey & stuffing’s, roasted duck & suckling pick with a great selection of desserts and the chocolate fountain.
Let our live band and DJ carry you away with hit music, catchy tunes and thrilling dance
Vibes throughout the night. Also available will be the chance to win many fabulous prizes.
Price at THB 6,000 net per adult and THB 3,000 net per child
Books before 20 December and gets 20% early-bird discount!
(Terms & Conditions apply)
Advanced reservations recommended, call 03842 5611-7 Ext. 2149, 2150 or email to dtpa@dusit.com