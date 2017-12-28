Celebrate the festive season 2017 at Holiday Inn Pattaya

Exclusive New Years Eve Celebration Packages
Celebrate the New Year in style at your New York Glamour event. Enjoy a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner with an extensive international buffet featuring global favorites, fresh local seafood and meat BBQ, live cooking stations, homemade desserts and international cheese board. Indulge in an unlimited beer, wine, soft drink and sparkling package from 7 pm until 12:30 am. Entertainment will be provided by the Big Apple Band and DJ MasterD. Free entry is also included to the Havana after party from midnight, at Havana Bar. Price at 4,999 baht net per person including beverage package inclusive free flow Sparkling wine, beers, wines and soft drinks. Kids 5 to 12 years old 2,490 baht net and Kids below 5 years old EAT FREE. Early Bird offer 20 % discount. Full payment is required before 26th December 2017.
Date: Sunday 31st December 2017
Time: 7 pm to 1 am
Location: East Coast Kitchen, Level 6th, Executive Tower
The Night of Celebration at Havana Bar
Enjoy New Year’s Eve with a Havana Night Latin Dance party. Havana Bar offers a premium beverage package to welcome the New Year in with style. Also included will be the best Mojito station in town, all served free-flow from 8:30 pm until 12 am at only 2,499 baht net/person. Enjoy tunes from DJ Henry Knowles and our Latino dance group will perform live shows throughout the evening. Substantial canapé’s will be served from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm including Picadillo Empanadas, Lobster Brioche Rolls and many more favorite from 8 pm until 2 am. Early Bird offer 20% discount. Full payment is required before 26th December 2017.
For more information or reservations, call 038 725 555.