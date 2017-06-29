Champagne Sunday Brunch at Up & Above

Add sparkle to your weekend with the fantastic Champagne Sunday Brunch at The Okura Prestige Bangkok.
The Champagne Sunday Brunch includes main course choices prepared to order (à la minute), Thai-flavoured dishes, exclusive Japanese creations, and a wide range of international items available at the extensive buffet. These can be enjoyed with free-flow Champagne, Prosecco, selected wines, local beers, cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks.
Here there is something for everyone, including a cornucopia of seafood on ice encompassing freshly shucked French, Australian and American oysters, premium Maine lobster, giant Alaskan king crab, seasonal mud crab, succulent prawns and plump Manila clams; from the pasta station comes homemade vermicelli and ravioli with a choice of pesto, carbonara, Bolognese and mussel sauces; while the carvery serves up succulent roasted meats and a delicious beef Wellington, all of which can be enjoyed with Yorkshire puddings, a red wine sauce and a selection of 12 homemade mustards. These dishes are complemented by healthy salads, fresh fruits, and indulgent desserts such as freshly baked chocolate lava cake, crepe suzette, and homemade ice cream served with waffle.
Available every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm priced at 3,900 baht ++ per person for the full Champagne Sunday Brunch; 3,300 baht ++ per person for the Prosecco Sunday Brunch; 2,600 baht ++ per person for the Classic Sunday Brunch; 1,050 baht ++ per child aged under 12.
Up and Above Restaurant is located on the 24th floor of The Okura Prestige Bangkok.
For information and reservations, contact 02 687 9000 or email [email protected], or book on website www.okurabangkok.com.