Discover a Variety of Delicious Coconut Creations at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya introduces creations from coconut, the local ingredient of the month, which is rich in flavour and well known as a main ingredient in many food, desserts and drinks.
Chef from Flare Restaurant on level 15 presents fresh and tasty ‘Pattaya Beach’ with seafood including tiger prawn, scallop and mussel in red curry served with steamed fish in curry paste and coconut at 1,100 baht nett and a Japanese dish ‘Grilled Pork Salad with Coconut Miso Sauce’ at 350 baht nett. Available every day from 6 to 10:30 pm.
Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar on level 16 invites you to enjoy a variety of coconut desserts including Coconut Panna Cotta, Choco Coconut, Coconut and Dark Chocolate Bonbon and Coconut Delight at 130 baht nett per piece, Coconut Banana Sundae at 300 baht nett and a creative ‘Tom Yum Pizza with Young Coconut’, crispy thin pizza with seafood and young coconut, at 400 baht nett. Available every day from 11 am to 11 pm.
Chilling beside the pool at Shore Bar on level 16 and a glass of refreshing ‘Coco-Berry Smoothie’, young coconut water blended together with blueberry, banana and yoghurt, at 270 baht nett. Better matching with an appetizer ‘Summer Coconut Island’, fried squid and tiger prawn served with tartar sauce and sweet chili sauce, at 350 baht nett. Available from 9 am to 10 pm.
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on level 34 introduces a savory ‘Coconut Aloha’, tuna salad in roasted chili paste, fried crab claw in yellow curry, seared scallop with roasted coconut served in a dish, at 750 baht nett. Beside delicious food, indulge with good cocktails recommended by the talented bartenders, ‘Tropical Colada’ with coconut and lychee at 320 baht nett, ‘Coconut Martini’ with coconut and rose at 420 baht nett and ‘Pattaya Cooler’ with coconut and melon at 520 baht nett. Available in April only from 6 to 11 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or [email protected] or pattaya.hilton.com.