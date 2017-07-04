Durian and Mangosteen Dishes at Hilton Pattaya

If durian and mangosteen are your favorite fruits, Hilton Pattaya invites you to experience a variety of menus featuring Thailand’s king and queen of fruits at Flare, Drift and Horizon throughout July.
Flare Restaurant on level 15 brings together durian and mangosteen to create special Thai dishes “King and Queen in Curry”, deep-fried tiger prawn in durian and mangosteen red curry, priced at 950 baht nett and “Trio on Shell” that allows you to experience three different tastes in a dish – fresh oyster ceviche, baked mussel with durian and cheese, and seared scallop with mangosteen salad at 550 baht nett. Available every day from 6 to 11 pm.
Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 introduces light menus and desserts made from durian and mangosteen including Durian and Chicken Sopes with Mangosteen Salsa in Mexican style at 350 baht nett, Durian and Mangosteen Salad at 450 baht nett, Som Tum Durian at 400 baht nett; Durian Crème Brulee, Durian Cheesecake with Mangosteen Jam, Durian and Coconut Custard with Mangosteen and Raspberry Compote, Durian and Mangosteen Paris-Brest at 130 baht nett per piece, and Durian and Mangosteen Sundae at 300 baht nett. Enjoy your favorites every day at from 11am to 11 pm.
Indulge in a panoramic view of Pattaya bay at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 while enjoying special creation of the month “Durian-Crusted Barramundi” served together with durian puree, risotto, fresh mangosteen, zucchini, rocket and asparagus at 950 baht nett. Available every day from 6 to 11 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000, email [email protected] or visit pattaya.hilton.com.