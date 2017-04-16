Earth and Sea dinner buffet at Brasserie Europa

Brasserie Europa at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok revealed its new and tasty ‘Earth and Sea’ dinner buffet concept designed to cater for both local and international patrons. This new concept is available daily for dinner (6:30 to 10:30 pm).
The succulent dinner buffet includes characteristic fresh seafood on ice, sushi and sashimi as well as a varied selection of Asian and European favourites. Each evening from April 1, 2017 the hotel’s culinary team will present a sophisticated ‘one earth, one sea dish’ cooked à la minute, representing the European heritage and style of Brasserie Europa. Earth dishes available each evening include Argentinian beef tenderloin (Mondays), Australian lamb cutlets (Thursdays), Wagyu beef medallion (Fridays), and pan-fried foie gras served every Sunday. Seafood special choices include grilled salmon (Tuesdays), seared scallops (Thursdays), North Atlantic lobster thermidor on Saturdays, and Alaskan King crab cakes every Sunday.
New ‘Earth and Sea’ concept buffet dinner with à la carte main dishes is priced at 1,800 baht ++ per adult with free-flow non-alcoholic beverages and 900 baht ++ per child (aged 6-12 years).
For more information and reservations, call 02 162 9000 or email [email protected].