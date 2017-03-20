Earth Hour at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa

AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa participates in the Earth Hour event, which will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
The resort created a way to treat the world to an intimate culinary journey!
Super Saver Deal at Garden Cafe
Switch off your lights and switch on your power at Garden Cafe with the International and BBQ Seafood buffet. Delectable dishes and treasures from the sea await from 8 to 10 pm. Priced at 650 baht nett with a free soft drink.
Moonlight Dining at Sala Rim Nam
Dine and chill under the moon at Sala Rim Nam, authentic “Thai restaurant” that features a true taste of Thailand, as the chef takes you on a culinary journey through the great country. Any customer who dines during 8 to 10 pm will get a 20 percent discount off the bill. Don’t miss this incredible culinary experience!
For more information, call 038 412 120 or email [email protected].