Enjoy the Fresh Taste of Black Crab Dishes

River prawn, one of the most favorite local ingredients that allows you to enjoy its succulent meat and creamy prawn head oil especially on the grill. For river prawn lovers, Hilton Pattaya invites you to savor our special river prawn menus throughout January and February.
Savor the authentic spicy Thai dishes at ‘Flare’ Restaurant. Start with an appetizer ‘River Prawn Salad in 2 Styles’ offering two styles of river prawn in a dish, grilled river prawn with lemongrass and with betel leaf wrap at THB 450 nett. Another choice is ‘Grilled Jumbo River Prawn in Red Curry’ at THB 750 nett. Available every day at Flare Restaurant on level 15 from 6pm – 10.30pm.
Enjoy a variety of delicious selections with a stunning bay view at ‘Drift’ Lobby Lounge & Bar such as ‘River Prawn Thermidor’ cooked creamy river prawn stuffed into prawn shells with cheese and tomato salsa at THB 450 nett, ‘River Prawn Charcoal Tempura’ at THB 450, ‘Pla Kung Maenam’ grilled river prawn with Thai herb at THB 450 nett and ‘Miang Kung Maenam’ steamed river prawn betel leaf wrap at THB 450 nett. Choose your favorite at Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar on level 16 from 11am – 11pm.
‘Horizon’ Rooftop Restaurant & Bar presents ‘Three Musketeers River Prawns’, grilled river prawn served in three styles including grilled river prawn with tropical mango, orange and pineapple salsa, with barbecue sauce and baked with cheese at THB 1,650 nett. Available in January and February only at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on level 34 from 6pm – 11pm.
For more information or reservation, call 038-253-000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or pattaya.hilton.com