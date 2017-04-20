Everyone is going mango mad at Vistas

Mangoes are at their best during April, and the pastry chefs at Vistas in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya are using this irresistible fruit to create delicious treats to be enjoyed against a gorgeous backdrop of the bay.
Mango chiboust gateau is a delicate sponge cake coated with layers of creamy mango mousse and topped with crunchy pistachio nuts. Price is 110 baht ++ per slice.
Mango millefeuille is flaky puff pastry layered with cream and slices of fresh mango, while mango raspberry mousse dome cake is a rounded sponge cake filled with fresh mango mousse and raspberries. Both are priced at 140 baht ++.
Mango specials are served from 9 am to 10 pm and are perfect accompaniments to a cup of fine coffee or tea.
Vistas is sited just off the resort’s lobby, a peaceful enclave from which to watch the world go by, and to enjoy the view across the water park and Pattaya Bay.
For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.