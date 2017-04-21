Food from the four Thai regions at Oasis

Take a culinary trip around Thailand from the comfort of your Oasis table at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya any time throughout April with the following special dishes from the four main regions of Thailand!
From the North comes kaw soi tok, a traditional Chiang Mai dish with a touch of Myanmar, in which braised beef is served with egg noodles, cashew nut, fried shallot and Thai herbs in a creamy coconut yellow curry sauce. Price is 280 baht ++.
Moving to the Northeast, there is sao noi pa pang, a favourite amongst the people of Isaan, who marinate a mixture of eryngii, shitake and straw mushrooms and then steam them with bamboo shoots. Price is 250 baht ++.
From down South, there is ma mhun. Originating from Hat Yai, with strong influences from Malaysia just across the border, this dish combines the rich flavours of braised duck with a spicy rendang style curry sauce. Price is 280 baht ++.
Moving to Central region, jao aoun len sen is one of the most popular street foods of Bangkok made from marinated pork fried with lemongrass and topped off with kaffir lime leaves. Price is 250 baht ++.
Oasis is for families, groups of friends, couples and individuals. The restaurant has been recently renovated and now offers more outdoor seating. Located on the lobby level, the restaurant is open from 6 am to 11 pm.
For reservations, call 038 714 981.