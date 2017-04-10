Happy Easter Bunny at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Do you have any gifts for your kids for this upcoming Easter? Zing bakery has created some very special homemade desserts such as chocolate Easter eggs in many different sizes and colours, chocolate Easter bunnies, slices of soft cake with a variety of flavours available, macaroons, tarts, croissants, éclairs, millefeuille and cookies.
Celebrate Easter with these delectable desserts at Zing bakery located on ground floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. Opens daily from 7 am to 9 pm.
For more information, contact 02 100 1234 ext 6485.