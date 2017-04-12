Happy Family Easter Brunch at Hilton Pattaya

Celebrate Easter Sunday with family and friends this year and enjoy a sumptuous Easter Sunday Brunch at Edge Restaurant on level 16, Hilton Pattaya.
Choose from an unlimited selection of premium seafood, meats, cold cuts and sashimi. Highlights of the Easter Brunch menu include foie gras, array of desserts including chocolate fountain, a variety of Chinese cuisines such as dim sum, crispy pork, etc. Children can enjoy with kiddie activities, including egg painting, art collages and many more. Priced at 1,500 baht nett per adult. Children below 5 years dine for free.
Limited seats available on Sunday, April 16, 2017, from 12 noon to 3 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or [email protected] or pattaya.hilton.com.