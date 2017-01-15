Introducing Thai Dinner Buffet at East Coast Kitchen

From January 2017, Holiday Inn Pattaya introduces its Thai dinner buffet every Friday from 6 to 10 pm at East Coast Kitchen, 6th floor, Executive Tower. Enjoy the taste of Thai traditional cuisines including panang, spicy pork salad, tom sab, live somtam station, BBQ chicken, crispy pork belly, fresh salad bar, and a selection of Thai desserts. Price at 499 baht net per person. Free-flow beverage package price at 499 baht net per person for 2 hours. Kids under 12 years old eat free.
For more information or reservations, call 038 725 555.