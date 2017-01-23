Luxurious High Tea Set at Zing Bakery

Zing Bakery at Centara Grand CentralWorld invites you to escape from ordinary routine to discover luxurious moment during winter season with a fascinating high tea set. The set offers you two different TWG tea flavors and delicious combination.
The hotel’s pastry chef and his team have invented a multi-colored array of various flavors of pastries such as millefeuille vanilla, Paris-Brest, Pâte à Choux, chocolate eclair, mini French pastry, and assorted macaroons as well as duck liver terrine, tuna tartar, and smoked salmon with sour cream and chives. Customers could enjoy all of this with selection of admirable teas such as distinctive Iced Eternal Summer Tea and Hot Smoky Earl Grey Tea.
The High Tea Set priced 699 baht ++ per couple is available every day from 3 to 5 pm.
For information or reservations, contact 02 100 6255 or email [email protected].