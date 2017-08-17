Meat and Potato: a match made in heaven! at T55

T55 at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is known for its meat, offering only the best prime cuts cooked to perfection! But for the month of August, we’re going to be offering a brilliant limited edition menu to show off beef’s best friend – potato! Visit us throughout the month to enjoy some of the creations, including the umptious potato soufflé served with house-smoked salmon and dill cream, or perhaps the mouth-wateringly moreish potato and leek velouté with crispy pancetta and caramelized onion.
For reservations, call 033 078 888 or email hotel.pattaya@movenpick.com.