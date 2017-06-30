Mexican Food Promotion at The Exchange

Welcome this rainy season with Mexican food, packed full of flavour and multiple spices delicately balanced to give a fresh and savoury taste.
A variety of Mexican flavours to choose from include:
Tuna and Sea bass Salad (290 baht net)
Citrus marinated raw tuna with bell peppers, mango, sea bass, coriander, jalapeños and tortilla chips
Grilled Chicken Salad (240 baht net)
With iceberg lettuce, corn, black beans, fresh cheese, tomatoes, avocado and chicken breast
in a flour tortilla shell tossed with honey lemon vinaigrette
Beef Tacos (420 baht net)
Hard-shell corn tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded iceberg and sour cream
Chicken Fajitas (240 baht net)
Marinated and grilled chicken breast, sliced onion and bell peppers, pan-fried with flour
tortilla, sour cream and guacamole
Enjoy the best Mexican food in town at The Exchange restaurant, Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin from June 5 to July 30, 2017.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 032 421 777 or visit facebook.com/radissonbluhuahin.