Morel mushroom featured in seasonal menu at Red Sky

The season comes but once a year and connoisseurs around the world await it eagerly. In the early spring, wild morel mushrooms appear briefly at the edges of Northern forests. Gourmets call them “jewels of the earth.”
Red Sky restaurant combines morels with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients in unique dishes created by Chef Alan Wesley Kwan and his team. Menu highlights include Josper grilled lamb loin served with mint, morels and zucchini; asparagus with morel mushroom and Madeira cream sauce served with a soft poached egg; morel mushroom risotto served with Parmigiano foam; linguini pasta with leeks and morels served with aged fontina; and crispy rice-coated Alaskan halibut served with a ragout of morel mushrooms and potato puree.
Enjoy these delectable jewels of the earth until April 30 at Red Sky restaurant on the 55th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, from 6 pm onwards.
For more information or to make reservations, call 02 100 6255 or email [email protected].