Mother’s day at Oasis

This is a mum’s special day so it’s time to create your memory with her at the special BBQ buffet dinner at Oasis restaurant, enjoy a live performance show and activities at 1,499 baht ++ for adult and 749 baht ++ per child (6-12 years).

Receive your memorial photograph with a nice heart frame as a souvenir for FREE!

Available this Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.

Oasis Restaurant is located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.

