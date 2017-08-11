Mother’s day at Oasis

This is a mum’s special day so it’s time to create your memory with her at the special BBQ buffet dinner at Oasis restaurant, enjoy a live performance show and activities at 1,499 baht ++ for adult and 749 baht ++ per child (6-12 years).
Receive your memorial photograph with a nice heart frame as a souvenir for FREE!
Available this Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 6:30 to 10:30 pm.
Oasis Restaurant is located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.
For more information or reservations, contact 038 714 981.