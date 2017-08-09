Mother’s Day Promotion at The Glass House, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok

The Glass House at Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok celebrates Mother’s Day on Saturday, August 12, 2017, with a “Mom Dines Free” promotion ensuring this year’s celebration is truly special. Every paying table of five people bringing mom with them allows her to dine absolutely free, meaning you’ll only pay for four people!
You and mom can enjoy the most talked about buffet in Sathorn featuring a wide and varied selection of Thai and international cuisine and “Catch of the Day” seafood exclusively for Mother’s Day including succulent imported Alaskan king crabs, rock lobsters, blue river prawns, snow fish and New Zealand green mussels plus pan-fried foie gras and premium European cold cuts. If that’s not enough the extensive international buffet also offers a fresh pasta bar, crispy Thai salads, piping hot favorites, a dedicated Japanese corner with homemade sushi, sashimi and tempura and a very special unagi sushi which is sure to catch mom’s eye as well as a delectable desserts corner featuring a chocolate fountain with fresh fruit to dip, homemade cakes of all shapes and sizes and crêpe suzette and pancake live station. The restaurant will also be presenting a special hand garland to your wonderful mom to make her day even more precious.
Lunch buffet is served from 12 to 3 pm, while dinner buffet is served from 6 to 10 pm. Priced at 1,800 baht net per person, 50 percent discount for children under the age of 12.
For more information and reservations, call 02 210 8100, email gh@eastingrandsathorn.com or visit www.eastingrandsathorn.com.