Mother’s Day Special at AVANI Pattaya

In celebration of Mother’s Day, AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa has these great offers for every family, when bringing three members with her to dine. Mum eats free at:
- Garden Cafe International restaurant: Mum eats a free ‘BBQ Seafood and International Buffet’
- Benihana Japanese Restaurant: Mum eats a free ‘Healthy Set Menu’
- Sala Rim Nam Thai Restaurant: Mum eats a free ‘Chonburi Delight Set Menu’
Don’t miss this chance to thank and treat your beloved mum on Saturday, August 12, 2017.
For more information, call 038 412 120 or email pattaya@avanihotels.com.