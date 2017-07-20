Mud crabs, glorious mud crabs at Oasis

Soft-shell mud crabs from Thailand are big and meaty, and are on the menu at Oasis in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya all of July 2017.
The mud crabs are served up with a variety of sauces. Stir-fried with coconut and lemongrass soup, with curry sauce, or with garlic and coriander sauce, they are priced at 900 baht ++ per serving. Stir-fried with black bean sauce or Szechuan spicy chilli sauce, they are 950 baht ++. Steamed with ginger sauce or with garlic sauce, they are 950 baht ++.
Oasis has both indoor and outdoor seating, and is open from 6 am to 11 pm.
For reservations, call 038 714 981.